US suggested Kyiv cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, Zelensky says

Washington has suggested Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments released Saturday, adding that it indicated his country's ties with the Western military alliance are "back on the agenda".

Zelensky also warned the Kremlin was "betting everything" on this winter's military campaign.

Moscow has pounded Ukraine in the run-up to the colder months, with Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no sign of backing down.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met both Putin and Zelensky separately on Thursday after two days of talks with their delegations in Abu Dhabi, which ended with no breakthrough.

"The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?' This was the first time this had been raised," Zelensky said.