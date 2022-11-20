UK will support Kyiv until Ukraine has won: Sunak

British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday used his first visit to Kyiv to announce a major new air defence package, as the country celebrated retaking the southern city of Kherson.

Kyiv meanwhile said it was checking the authenticity of video footage Moscow says shows surrendering Russian soldiers being executed.

"I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak told journalists at a news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The British leader said the new package was worth £50 million ($60 million).

This comprises "125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability," said a Downing Street statement.

It follows more than 1,000 new air-defence missiles announced by the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier this week.