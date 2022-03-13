UK eyes £4m London property of Lavrov relation

Britain said Friday it could seize an exclusive London flat bought for cash by a woman connected to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, under a new sanctions regime coming into force next week.

The government stepped up asset freezes and travel bans on prominent Russians, the latest being 386 members of parliament who supported President Vladimir Putin’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

But the Economic Crime Bill—which is being accelerated into law after Russia’s invasion—will lower the bar for the government to slap “unexplained wealth orders” on people with no discernible valid income.

The government said those could include Polina Kovaleva, 26, the daughter of Svetlana Polyakova, who is reportedly Lavrov’s long-time mistress.

Along with Putin, Lavrov has been personally sanctioned by Britain. Opposition Labour MP Chris Bryant has said Kovaleva and Polyakova should be added to the list.

The UK’s land registry database lists Kovaleva as the owner of a £4.4 million ($5.75 million, 5.24 million euro) apartment in the plush London area of Kensington, bought mortgage-free in 2016.