UK eyes £4m London property of Lavrov relation

The flat lies not far from the Kensington mansion of Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, whose UK assets have been frozen over his ties to Putin.
Maria Pevchikh, an investigator for jailed dissident Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, said Kovaleva’s “only source of money is her unemployed mother who happens to be Lavrov’s informal wife”.
“This is the textbook example of unexplained wealth. The property can be legally seized right now,” Pevchikh tweeted.
Speaking to LBC radio, technology minister Chris Philp said the new bill would strengthen government investigators’ ability to impose orders demanding that asset owners explain the source of their money.
“So people who show up in London, a bit like the case you mentioned—buying a £4 million property with apparently no legitimate means to do so—those unexplained wealth orders are designed to get behind that.”
Then, Philp said, the government could “potentially confiscate assets that have been acquired like expensive property, where there’s no good explanation for where that money came from”.
Philp also defended the pace of the government’s action Thursday against Abramovich, after Labour and some MPs from the ruling Conservative party had demanded much earlier sanctions against the Chelsea owner.
“These Russian oligarchs have very expensive lawyers. They’re highly litigious,” the minister said.
“It was very important to make sure this was done in a way that was totally legally watertight and legally defensible.”
In Washington on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Western allies needed to do more—including freezing all Russian banking assets and excluding Moscow entirely from the SWIFT payments system.
Britain and the United States have meanwhile been warning that Russia could be preparing to stage a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, under the guise of a “false flag” operation that blames Washington and Kyiv.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Russia would be hit with a “robust” response in the event of a chemical attack.