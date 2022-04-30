UK MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament

A lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative party announced Saturday he will resign, after admitting he had deliberately watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England, said he was standing down and triggering a by-election in the Tory stronghold after what he called an indefensible moment of "total madness".

"I think I must have taken complete leave of my senses and my sensibilities and in a sense of decency, everything," he told the BBC in a candid interview aired Saturday announcing his resignation.