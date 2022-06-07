UK PM Johnson survives Tory MPs’ no-confidence vote

‘Party’s over, Boris’

The vote dominated British newspaper front pages Tuesday, with The Times describing Johnson as “A wounded victor” and pointing out that his margin of victory was less than that of his predecessor May, who was ousted months later.

Under the headline “Hollow victory tears Tories apart,” The Daily Telegraph said Johnson was “clinging to power” while The Financial Times said the margin of his victory “left him badly damaged and exposed the scale of the division and animosity in his party.”

“PM clinging to power after vote humiliation,” The Guardian said, while The Daily Mirror, which helped break the “Partygate” story, simply said “Party’s over, Boris.”

The Daily Mail was among the few supportive papers, saying “Boris vows: I’ll bash on.”

Johnson has steadfastly refused to resign over “Partygate”.

He earlier defended his record on delivering Brexit, fighting the Covid pandemic and Britain’s hawkish support for Ukraine against Russia.

“This is not the moment for a leisurely and entirely unforced domestic political drama and months and months of vacillation from the UK,” he told Tory MPs, according to a senior party source.

“We have been through bumpy times before and I can rebuild trust,” the prime minister told his parliamentary rank and file, according to the source, adding: “The best is yet to come.”

Supporters cheered and thumped their tables in approval.

The source said Johnson had indicated tax cuts could be in the offing as Britain contends with its worst inflation crisis in generations.

But the scale of Tory disunity was exposed in a blistering resignation letter from Johnson’s “anti-corruption champion” John Penrose and another letter of protest from long-time ally Jesse Norman.

The prime minister’s rebuttals over “Partygate” were “grotesque”, Norman wrote, warning that the Tories risked losing the next general election, which is due by 2024.

Ex-cabinet member Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Johnson in the last leadership contest in 2019 and is expected to run again if Johnson is deposed, confirmed he would vote against him.

“Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve,” Hunt tweeted.

Jubilee booing

After a dismal showing in May local elections, the party is expected to lose two by-elections this month, one of them in a previously rock-solid Conservative seat.

That is focusing the minds of Tory lawmakers, who fear their own seats could be at risk if Johnson leads them into the next election.

In a snap poll by Opinium Monday of 2,032 people, 59 per cent of respondents said the Tories should ditch him as leader.

Among Conservative members, 42 per cent want MPs to fire Johnson, according to another poll by YouGov.

Johnson was booed Friday by sections of an ardently patriotic crowd gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral, ahead of a religious service for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

For wavering Tories, the barracking at a televised national occasion reportedly marked a turning point. Some said they had held back on public criticism of Johnson until after the jubilee.

But cabinet ally Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the booing as “muted noise” and insisted that Johnson could survive with the slenderest of majorities.