UK police's racial disparities persist a decade after riots

Mistrust between Britain's ethnic minorities and the police lingers, a decade after the shooting of a man whose death sparked the country's worst civil unrest in a generation.

On 4 August 2011, Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old mixed-race father of six, was shot dead by an officer working for a special team targeting gun crime in black communities.

Outrage, economic hardship and criminal opportunism then coalesced as riots devastated Duggan's north London neighbourhood of Tottenham and spread across England, claiming five lives and causing substantial damage.

A coroner's inquest later judged that Duggan was lawfully killed, but London's Metropolitan Police admitted they had "much more to do" to improve relations with black citizens.

That challenge gained fresh resonance during last year's worldwide Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality.