UK summons Myanmar ambassador over military coup

Britain's government on Monday summoned Myanmar's ambassador in London over the coup by the country's military and the unlawful imprisonment of civilians, the Foreign Office said.

Myanmar ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn had been summoned to the Foreign Office, a ministry spokesperson said.

"The minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, condemned the military coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi," Myanmar's leader.