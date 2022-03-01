UK warns Putin could be tried for war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian president Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes, as indiscriminate shelling hit one city under invasion.

The shelling of Kharkiv has destroyed a school and, according to its mayor, killed at least 11 civilians.

The front pages of British newspapers carried photographs of two young girls killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine and the words of a doctor as he tried to save one of them: “Show this to Putin.”