Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east

“The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook. There was no Russian comment on the claim, which Reuters could not immediately verify.

In the recaptured town of Bucha, reached by Reuters, the sprawled remains of more than a dozen bodies lined one road. A mass grave in the grounds of a church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.

Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said more than 300 residents had been killed. Many tearfully recalled brushes with death.

“We don’t want them to come back,” said Mariya Zhelezova, 74, who spoke of coming under fire by Russian soldiers. “I had a dream today - that they left, and didn’t come back.”

British foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by atrocities in Bucha and voiced support for the International Criminal Court’s inquiry into potential war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects war crimes allegations.