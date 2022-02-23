Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught.

Shelling intensified at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two Moscow-backed rebel regions this week and has ordered the deployment of Russian troops as "peacekeepers".

But there was still no clear indication of whether he plans to follow that up with a massed assault on his neighbour by tens of thousands of troops gathered near Ukraine's borders.

The uncertainty has roiled financial markets but oil prices eased on Wednesday, global stocks broke a four-day slide and demand for safe-haven assets waned as Western leaders and Ukraine awaited Putin's next move.