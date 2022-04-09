Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike

Ukraine called for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike in Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, a deliberate attack on civilians. The city's mayor estimated 4,000 people were gathered there at the time.

The United States, the European Union and Britain condemned the incident which took place on the same day European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to show solidarity and accelerate Ukraine's membership process.

"We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Zelenskiy said in a video posted late on Friday.

"Any delay in providing ... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us," he said, calling for an energy embargo and all Russian banks to be cut off from the global system.