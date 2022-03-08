Ukraine refugees to top 2 mn 'today' or 'tomorrow': UN

On Monday, the UNHCR put the number of refugees at more than 1.7 million. Grandi made his remarks at a press conference, after visiting Moldova, Poland and Romania, all of which have received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on 24 February.
For comparison, Grandi said the Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo saw "maybe two to three million people, but over a period of eight years." While other parts of the "world have seen this," Grandi added, "in Europe it's the first time since the Second World War."
After several failed attempts, Russia promised to open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday to allow civilians to flee the Ukrainian cities that have come under artillery fire.