Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert

Ukraine said Sunday it had agreed to talks with Russia after four days of conflict, as Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put nuclear "deterrence forces" on alert.

The conflict has already killed dozens of civilians, forced hundreds of thousands to flee and turned Moscow into a global pariah.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said a Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one at the border with Belarus, which has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.

The meeting is set to take place near Chernobyl -- the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.