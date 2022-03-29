Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant

Energy Supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a Monday night address repeated calls for the West to go further in punishing Moscow for its invasion.

“We, people who are alive, have to wait. Doesn’t everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo?”

While Western countries have imposed a series of hard-hitting sanctions upon Moscow, Europe is heavily reliant on energy imports from Russia and has been so far reluctant to act to block them.

US and German government officials are due to meet in Berlin this week with energy industry executives to discuss ways to boost alternative supplies for Germany.

The Kremlin has demanded that what it deems “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian gas in roubles, not euros, but is trying to decide a mechanism by which that could work.

In besieged Ukrainian cities where conditions are desperate, the threat of Russian attacks has blocked exit routes for civilians, two Ukrainian officials said.

Zelenskiy said that although Ukrainian forces have regained control over some areas in the Kyiv region, the fighting was ongoing. “Russian troops keep controlling the north of the Kyiv region,” he said.

In Mariupol, the mayor said some 160,000 people are trapped.

“There is no food for the children, especially the infants. They delivered babies in basements because women had nowhere to go to give birth, all the maternity hospitals were destroyed,” a grocery worker from Mariupol who gave her name only as Nataliia told Reuters after reaching nearby Zaporizhzhia.