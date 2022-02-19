Ukraine soldier killed in clashes near Russia border

Ukraine's army on Saturday reported the first death of a soldier in weeks and accused Moscow-backed rebels of sharply escalating attacks that have redoubled fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

The joint military command for east Ukraine said a soldier received fatal shrapnel wound in the conflict zone running across two separatist regions near the Russian border.

Ukraine's emergency service said two of their staff was wounded during a wave of attacks on Friday.

The armed forces said rebels had used 82 and 120 millimetre-calibre mortar shells -- banned under previous ceasefire deals -- in towns across the front running through the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.