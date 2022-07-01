Ukrainian Hare Krishna devotees seek sanctuary in N Ireland

Nestled among the reeds of Northern Ireland’s Lough Erne, the wooded island of Inish Rath has been home to a Hare Krishna temple since the 1980s.

But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, it has also become a sanctuary for devotees fleeing the city of Mariupol, which fell to Russian troops after a brutal siege in May.

“We left Mariupol because it is completely burned down,” Ruskin Khabibullin, a leading member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Ukraine, told AFP.

“They bombed the buildings, bombed our apartment and office,” he added.