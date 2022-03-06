US sees 'very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine

The United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, adding that Washington was documenting them to support appropriate organisations in their potential war crimes investigation over Russia's actions.

"We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime," Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" show. "We've seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons," he said.