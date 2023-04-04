Finland joins NATO as Russian war prompts shift

But last week, the Turkish parliament voted to clear Finland’s last hurdle.

Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes this the fastest membership process in the alliance’s recent history.

All that remained were Tuesday’s highly choreographed formalities at NATO headquarters.

Finland’s foreign minister will hand over the formal accession papers to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of NATO’s founding treaty.

Then the country’s blue-and-white flag will be raised next to those of its new allies, between those of Estonia and France, in front of the gleaming headquarters in Brussels.

“This is really an historic day. It’s a great day for the alliance,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Joining NATO places Finland under the alliance’s Article Five, the collective defence pledge that an attack on one member “shall be considered an attack against them all”.