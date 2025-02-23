Germans vote under shadow of far-right surge, Trump

Germans went to the polls Sunday in a pivotal election, with the conservatives the strong favourites after a campaign rocked by a far-right surge and the dramatic return of US President Donald Trump.

After casting his ballot in Berlin, Daniel Hofmann said it was his "civic duty" to vote, adding that "right now we are going through very uncertain times".

"There must be a change, a transformation," the 62-year-old urban planner said, listing among his concerns "European security" amid the Ukraine war and the economy.

Frontrunner Friedrich Merz has vowed a tough rightward shift if elected to win back voters from the far-right anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is eyeing a record result after a string of deadly attacks blamed on asylum seekers.

If he takes over from embattled centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as widely predicted given a yawning poll gap, the CDU leader has promised a "strong voice" in Europe at a time of chaotic disruption.