Relief in Ukraine's Kherson after Russian occupation

Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on Sunday as they adjusted to life under Kyiv authorities after months of Russian occupation.

Residents said the Russians left a trail of destruction after an eight-month occupation, and an animal rights group said Moscow's forces had even stolen a racoon, wolves and squirrels from a local zoo.

There were no scenes of jubilation on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city.

Residents queued to get food, and many adults and children walked around wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

Some gathered on the city's main square, mostly to use Starlink satellite internet and connect with relatives.

"They took everything with them. They cleared out the stores," said Viktoria Dybovska, a 30-year-old sales clerk.

"They switched off the lights three or four days ago just as they were leaving. They simply vanished overnight," added Antonina Vysochenko, 29.