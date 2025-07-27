UK party threatens to ‘force vote’ on recognising Palestinian state

A minor opposition party in the British parliament on Sunday threatened to bring forward legislation on recognising Palestinian statehood and “force a vote” if Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to oppose the move.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which pushes for the independence of Scotland, said it would table a “Palestine Recognition Bill” when parliament returns after its summer recess if Starmer did not change his position.

The prime minister has committed to recognising Palestinian statehood but said it must be part of a peace process in the Middle East.

The SNP threat comes after more than 220 British MPs, including dozens from Starmer’s ruling Labour party, demanded Friday that the UK government follow France and recognise a Palestinian state.