Warsaw accuses Paris, Berlin of being too close to Moscow

The Polish deputy prime minister condemned Berlin especially for failing to deliver enough weapons to Ukraine and refusing an embargo at least on the import of oil from Russia.
“It’s important to know that Russia gets four to five times more revenue from its oil sales than gas sales,” Kaczynski said.
“We cannot continue to permanently support a great power like Russia by paying it billions,” he added.
Before Russia’s invasion on 24 February, Germany imported 55 per cent of its natural gas from Russia, half its coal and around 35 per cent of its oil.