Warsaw accuses Paris, Berlin of being too close to Moscow

Poland’s deputy prime minister accused France and Germany of being too close to Russia in an interview published Sunday, as he condemned Berlin’s behaviour towards Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine.

“Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow’s favour,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin.

“Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today,” Kaczynski said.

“Poland is not pleased with Germany’s role in Europe,” he added.

He rebuked Berlin for having sought to rebuild what the former 19th century chancellor Otto von Bismarck “had done... German domination but side by side with Russia”.