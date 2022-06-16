Weapons delays cast doubt on Germany’s support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine world-class weapons—from self-propelled howitzers to multiple launch rocket systems and an air defence shield capable of protecting a “large city” from Russian strikes.

But the sluggishness in the actual delivery of heavy weapons to bolster Ukraine against Russia’s invasion has raised questions on whether the Social Democrat leader’s pledges are sincere.

Trust was already beginning to show signs of eroding among Germany’s allies over the repeated rows over the urgently awaited armaments.

With Scholz’s long-awaited trip to Kyiv expected to take place on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week ramped up the pressure on the German chancellor.

“Every leader of our partner countries and naturally the chancellor as well knows exactly what Ukraine needs. It’s just that the (weapons) deliveries from Germany are still less than they could be,” Zelensky told Wednesday’s Die Zeit weekly.

In a hint of what he seemed to think might be holding Scholz back, the Ukrainian president added in a separate interview with ZDF broadcaster that “there must be no attempt at a balancing act between Ukraine and the relationship with Russia”.

Scholz himself has batted off the accusations, as he underlined that Germany “will deliver all the weapons that we have set in motion”.