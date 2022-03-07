West asks for Russia to be suspended from Interpol

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," Patel added.
While Patel did not specify the reason for the request, Western allies have been seeking to diplomatically and economically isolate Moscow over its invasion of Eastern European neighbour Ukraine.
On Sunday, US chief diplomat Antony Blinken said Washington had seen "very credible reports" that Russia had committed war crimes during the incursion, particularly in the treatment of civilians.
At the UN Human Rights Council last week, members overwhelmingly voted to establish an investigation into allegations of abuses committed by Moscow's forces in Ukraine. Interpol, a network of 194 member countries, aims to facilitate the policing of international crimes.