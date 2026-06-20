France's Macron slams migrant 'return-hubs', EU funding push
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday slammed the idea of creating deportation centres for irregular migrants outside the EU, saying Paris will oppose efforts to have the bloc fund them.
So-called "return hubs" outside the EU's borders are one of the main features of a tightening of migration rules criticised by human rights groups that won the final approval of the European Parliament this week.
"France does not support that policy," Macron told journalists after a summit of European leaders in Brussels, noting the new rules allowed for people to be sent to countries they had no ties to -- which could receive money in turn.
"I'm not sure that's the Europe we want. I'm not sure those are the fundamental principles on which our Europe was built. And I don't believe, for that matter, that it's effective. The proof is that, so far, I haven't seen anyone make it work."
France was in favour of stricter rules to boost returns of people with no right to stay to their country of origin, but would not be building return hubs, he added.
"I don't believe that this is either effective or in line with our principles," Macron said.
While other EU members were free to go ahead with such plans, Paris was against a move supported by many other member states to have EU money help pay for them, Macron said.
Proponents say return hubs -- which would serve either as the final destination or as transfer centres for those expelled -- could facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent for would-be irregular migrants
But rights groups have criticised them as "legal black holes" that could see migrants stranded in limbo with little oversight.
Britain abandoned a scheme to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda, while Italian-run facilities to process migrants in Albania have faced legal challenges and a slow uptake.