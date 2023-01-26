Germany, US, to send battle tanks to help Ukraine fight off Russia

The United States and Germany announced plans to send Ukraine dozens of advanced battle tanks, hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion but denounced by Moscow as an “extremely dangerous” step.

Saying Ukraine now has a “tank coalition,” president Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the commitments and urged allies to provide large quantities of tanks quickly. “The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” he said in a nightly video address on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, stressed in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the tank commitments so far were “only the beginning. We need hundreds of tanks.”

President Joe Biden announced the US decision to supply 31 M1 Abrams tanks hours after Berlin said it would provide Leopard 2 tanks.

Maintaining Kyiv’s drumbeat of requests for more Western military aid, Zelenskiy said he spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for long-range missiles and aircraft. Ukraine’s allies have already provided billions in military support including sophisticated US missile systems.