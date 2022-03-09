World heading for 1973-type energy shock: French minister

The spike in energy prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine will produce effects comparable to the 1973 oil shock, French economy minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Wednesday.

The current energy crisis was "comparable in intensity, in brutality, to the oil shock of 1973," Le Maire told a conference in Paris.

"In 1973, as you know, the response caused an inflationary shock, leading central banks to massively increase their rates, which killed off growth," Le Maire added.