World leaders condemn deadly stabbings in France

World leaders condemned fatal stabbings in the French city of Nice Thursday that France called an Islamist terrorist attack.

Condemnation came from US president Donald Trump, UN chief Antonio Guterres, as well as European, Arab and Israeli leaders.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight," Trump tweeted. "These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!"

One of the first to condemn was Turkey, embroiled in a row with France over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that have triggered a wave of attacks against French people.

"We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre-Dame church in Nice," a Turkish foreign ministry statement said.

It expressed solidarity with France, and offered condolences to relatives of the three people killed in the attack.