Macron prepares to unveil new French PM

French politics was on hold Thursday during a day trip to Poland by President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to name a new prime minister a week after MPs toppled the government.

Macron had promised to name a replacement government chief within 48 hours after meeting party leaders at his Elysee Palace office Tuesday, participants said.

But he remains confronted with the complex political equation that emerged from July’s snap parliamentary poll: how to secure a government against no-confidence votes in a lower house split three ways between a leftist alliance, centrists and conservatives, and the far-right National Rally (RN).

Greens leader Marine Tondelier urged Macron on Thursday to “get out of his comfort zone” as he casts around for a name.

“The French public want a bit of enthusiasm, momentum, fresh wind, something new,” she told France 2 television.