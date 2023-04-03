Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the newest member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's all-out invasion of Ukraine last year upended European security and pushed Finland -- and its neighbour Sweden -- to drop decades of non-alignment and seek to join NATO's protective umbrella.