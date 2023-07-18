Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

Russian forces have downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea overnight, Moscow’s defence ministry and a local official said on Tuesday.

Seventeen drones sent by Ukraine’s forces overnight were “destroyed” and another 11 were “suppressed” by electronic means, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

It said there were no casualties or damage.

Crimea’s Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram that 28 drones had been downed or destroyed during the night.

“There are no victims,” he said.

Drone attacks in Crimea have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive against Russian forces.