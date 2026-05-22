NATO chief welcomes Trump announcement of troops
NATO chief Mark Rutte Friday welcomed President Donald Trump’s announcement that 5,000 US troops would head to Poland, after an earlier planned deployment was called off amid pressure for Europe to fend for itself.
“Of course, I welcome the announcement,” the secretary general told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers in Sweden, adding that NATO “military commanders are working through all the details”.
In a social media post, the US president said the move was based on his relationship with Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist ally.
Trump did not give details but it appeared to reverse a decision to call off sending US 4,000 troops to the country—seen as a signal of his anger over NATO allies’ lack of support in the Iran war.
US Vice President JD Vance had suggested earlier this week that the deployment to Poland was delayed rather than cancelled, while stressing Europe must take on more of the burden for its defence.
Sweden’s foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard conceded that the messaging from Washington was hard for Europeans to follow.
“It is confusing indeed, and not always easy to navigate,” she told reporters in Helsingborg, while insisting that the priority was for Europe to “continue to invest in our own defence and our own capabilities”.
“We need the US to stay involved, but it’s also natural that as we ramp up, they also reduce a little of their presence in Europe.”
Estonia’s top diplomat Margus Tsahkna echoed her message.
“It’s clear that Europe must do more,” he said, while stressing that any US drawdown on the continent must be properly coordinated.
“What we are talking about, NATO deterrence as well, US troops in Europe, it’s a full picture,” he said.
“My message as well to US partners is let’s do it in more coordinated ways. That’s the reason why we are gathering today here as well, to talk face to face.”