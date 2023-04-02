Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon and other cities across Portugal on Saturday in protest against soaring rents and house prices at a time when high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet.

"There is a huge housing crisis today," Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, said at the Lisbon protest. "This is a social emergency."

Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50 per cent of workers earned less than 1,000 euros (USD 1,084) per month last year. The monthly minimum wage is 760 euros.