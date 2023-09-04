Russia says destroyed 4 Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in Black Sea

Russia said on Monday it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in the Black Sea.

“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 ‘Willard Sea Force’ US-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said the boats were “traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast”, without providing further details.

In a similar attack on 30 August, Russia said its forces destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.