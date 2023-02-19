Ukraine must win for change in Russia: Kasparov

Russian former chess champion and leading Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov said Saturday that Ukraine had to defeat Moscow as a "pre-condition" for a democratic transition in Russia.

"Liberation from (President Vladimir) Putin's fascism runs through Ukraine," Kasparov said at a panel discussion on Russia's "democratic future" at the Munich Security Conference, also attended by other prominent Kremlin critics.

"Russians live in a bubble. This cannot be broken unless the idea of empire collapses, thanks to a military defeat."

Kasparov, who left Russia about a decade ago, said "the war will be lost when they realise that they are losing the war" -- and not by judging territorial gains and losses.