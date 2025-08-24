Russia claims more Ukraine land as hopes for summit fade

Russia on Saturday said its forces had taken two villages in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, increasing the military pressure as world leaders struggle to broker an end to the conflict.

South Africa added its voice to those calling for a summit between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian forces are slowly advancing in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk, grinding closer to Kyiv's key defensive line in costly metre-for-metre battles.

Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram that its forces had captured the villages of Sredneye and Kleban-Byk.