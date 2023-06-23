Wagner chief says Russia 'retreating' from Ukraine attacks

Moscow's forces are retreating in Ukraine's east and south following Kyiv's counteroffensive, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said Friday.

The comments contradict recent assessments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine was suffering "catastrophic" losses and that there was a lull in fighting.

"On the ground now ... the Russian army is retreating on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing back the Russian army," Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media.