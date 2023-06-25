Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt

They have sun-bathed bare-chested together in remote Siberia, shared fishing holidays and played on the same ice hockey team.

Russia's long-serving Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has long been seen not just as a political ally of President Vladimir Putin but one of the Kremlin chief's few friends within the Russian elite.

But their bromance and Shoigu's decades-long political career now face their biggest test after the revolt led by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had lambasted the defence minister's handling of the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin appears to have for now survived the revolt after a surprise mediation led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. But Shoigu's position remains deeply precarious due to the unprecedented severity of the attacks by Prigozhin against him and his ministry.

Prigozhin succeeded in capturing the Russian army's southern command headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the nerve centre of the invasion of Ukraine, and accused Shoigu of fleeing "like a coward" and vowing he "will be stopped".