Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, U.S. dubs it ‘posturing’

His emphasis on Russia’s receptiveness to talks came after a series of stinging defeats since the start of September that have swung the momentum of the conflict in favour of Ukraine.

Lavrov said officials, including White House national security spokesman John Kirby, had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

“This is a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington had “very little confidence” that Russia was making a legitimate offer to talk because Lavrov’s comments came within hours of Russian missile strikes that killed civilians in Ukraine.

“We see this as posturing. We do not see this as a constructive, legitimate offer to engage in the dialogue and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression,” Price said during a regular press briefing.