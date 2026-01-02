Around 40 killed as fire ravages Swiss ski resort New Year party

Alexis Lagger, an 18-year-old, had been walking with a group of friends past Le Constellation bar, a spot popular with young people and tourists, when they noticed smoke and flames emerging from the venue and called the police.

"People were running through the flames. People were using chairs to try to break the windows," he told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

Authorities said they were still investigating the causes of the fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 am (0030 GMT), but said they did not believe it had been triggered by an "attack".

Early reports had suggested a large explosion might have caused the fire at Le Constellation, which has a capacity of 300 people, plus another 40 people on its terrace, according to the Crans-Montana website.

But Wallis's chief prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said the initial investigation indicated that it was "the fire that caused the explosion", and not the other way around.

Several witness accounts, broadcast by various media, meanwhile seemed to point to sparklers mounted on top of champagne bottles and held aloft by restaurant staff as part of a regular "show" put on for patrons.

There were "waitresses with champagne bottles and little sparklers. They got too close to the ceiling, and suddenly it all caught fire," Axel, a witness present at the time of the incident, told the Italian media outlet Local Team.