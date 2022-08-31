Reactions to the death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

“He died at a time when not only democracy in Russia has failed ... but also when Russia and Russian President Putin have dug new graves in Europe and began a terrible war.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock:

“In defining moments of our history, Mikhail Gorbachev chose the path of peace and understanding and thereby contributed to the end of the Cold War and Germany’s reunification. Germany will be eternally grateful for this.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

Gorbachev was “a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

“Mikhail Gorbachev ...put an end to the experience of the Soviet Union with courage and determination... His desire for peace and his opposition to an imperialist vision of Russia earned him the Nobel Prize. These messages are as relevant as ever in the face of the tragedy of the invasion of Ukraine.”

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen

“Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe ... This legacy is one we will not forget.”

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

“Mikhail Gorbachev’s historic reforms led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, helped end the Cold War and opened the possibility of a partnership between Russia and NATO. His vision of a better world remains an example.”

The Reagan Foundation and Institute

“The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan’s who ended up becoming a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gorbachev family and the people of Russia.”