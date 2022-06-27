Zelensky urges G7 to help end Ukraine war by winter

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged world powers to do their utmost to help end Russia's invasion by the end of the year, as G7 leaders planned new sanctions and vowed to support Kyiv "as long as it takes".

US President Joe Biden and his peers from the Group of Seven rich nations, meeting in the Bavarian Alps, pledged to tighten the economic screws on Moscow over its February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

The leaders put on a show of unity over Ukraine, even as the fallout from the war intensifies with soaring energy and food prices driving up global inflation.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 said in a statement on the summit's second day.

Addressing the gathering via video-link, Zelensky urged leaders to help end the war before winter sets in and conditions for his troops become tougher.

He also pressed allies to "intensify sanctions" on Moscow.

The summit host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, signalled the G7's readiness to do more, saying: "We will continue to increase pressure on (Vladimir) Putin. This war has to come to an end."

Among the additional steps being discussed by G7 leaders is a price cap on Russian oil imports and sanctions targeting Russia's defence sector.