Greek EU presidency eyes migrant return hub in Africa: Minister

Greece said Monday it aimed to set up a hub in Africa for sending back migrants once it takes up the EU presidency in 2027.

"We believe that the framework is opening up under the Greek presidency for the return centre to operate," Greece's migration minister Thanos Plevris told ANT1 TV.

He added that the hub would run "in an African country that we have already agreed on; we simply cannot name it yet."

Greece will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2027.