France braces for new strike turmoil as Macron defiant

France Tuesday braced for another day of strikes and protests with president Emmanuel Macron remaining defiant over the controversial pensions reform that has sparked turmoil in the country.

The day of action called by unions is the tenth such mobilisation since protests started in mid-January against the law, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The last such day of strikes and protests on Thursday saw the most violent clashes yet between protesters and security forces as tensions erupted into pitched battles on the streets of Paris.

Nearly two weeks after Macron rammed the new pensions law through parliament using a special provision sidestepping any vote, unions have vowed no let-up in mass protests to get the government to back down.

A state visit to France by Britain's King Charles III, which had been due to begin on Sunday, was postponed because of the unrest.