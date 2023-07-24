Russia says downs two Ukrainian drones over Moscow

Russia said it had neutralised two Ukrainian drones over Moscow in the early hours of Monday, with one crashing close to the defence ministry in the city centre.

Officials said the drones hit non-residential buildings in the capital and there were no casualties.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

“A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

“Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties.”