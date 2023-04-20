Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday in Saudi Arabia

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, is observed on the first day of the month of Shawwal after one month of fasting in Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is usually observed in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia.

National Moon Sighting Committee in Bangladesh would meet on Friday evening. If the Shawwal moon is sighted in the country tomorrow, Friday, the Eid would be observed on Saturday.