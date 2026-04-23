US intercepts three Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters: Sources

The closure of the strait has disrupted supply of a fifth of the ⁠world's oil and gas supplies, and caused a global energy crisis. US forces have seized an Iranian cargo ship and an oil tanker in recent days. Iran said it had captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after firing on them and another vessel, its first seizures since the war began.

The US has diverted at least three more Iranian-flagged oil tankers in recent days, according to two US and Indian shipping sources and two separate Western maritime security source who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the interceptions.