'Fierce battle' in key east Ukraine city largely under Moscow control: Zelensky

Russian forces are now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk amid fierce fighting, Kyiv said Wednesday, as UN chief Antonio Guterres starkly warned the war's impact on the world was worsening.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia's offensive as it seeks to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.

"Severodonetsk remains the epicentre of fighting in the Donbas," said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the region in eastern Ukraine that includes the provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk.

"It is a very fierce battle, very difficult, probably one of the hardest in the course of this war," Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation.

Sergiy Gaiday, governor of Lugansk, which includes Severodonetsk, conceded that Ukraine's forces might have to pull back as Russian troops were shelling the city "24 hours a day".