Iran fires missile salvo after Trump signals progress in talks

Iran launched a new missile salvo across the Middle East on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump’s signals that he was eager to talk with Tehran steadied global markets.

Oil prices dropped sharply and stocks in Asia rose on broader de-escalation hopes following nearly four weeks of war, as Trump appeared to be ramping up efforts to bring an end to his joint military operation with Israel.

Trump, whose daily statements have swung wildly from threatening to conciliatory, said Washington was “in negotiations right now” with Tehran.

“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“That meant one thing to me—we’re dealing with the right people.”

The US leader did not explain further but said it related to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blockaded in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes, spiking global energy prices.

Iranian officials have yet to confirm any formal talks.

However, the New York Times—quoting several unnamed officials—reported that Washington has sent a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan, which has offered to mediate, in a bid to end the war.