US helicopters hold live-fire drills in South Korea

US Army Apache attack helicopters stationed in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with guns and rockets, the US military said Monday, as Seoul looks to boost deterrence against the nuclear-armed North.

The drills -- the first such exercises since 2019 -- come after a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

The training, which runs to July 29, is being carried out at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, close to the heavily-fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, the US 2nd Infantry Division told AFP.